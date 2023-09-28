NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Micron Technology Inc. (MU), down $1.49 to $66.72.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), up $1.20 to $46.34.

The ride-hailing company named Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as its new chief financial officer.

AGCO Corp. (AGCO), up $2.38 to $119.93.

The agricultural equipment company is buying a majority stake in Trimble's agriculture business.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), down 52 cents to $11.22.

The wine company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS), up $2.89 to $7.50.

Sycamore Partners is buying the clothing chain for $1 billion.

Accenture PLC (ACN), down $16.28 to $298.10.

The consulting company gave investors a weak financial forecast.

GameStop Corp. (GME), down 49 cents to $16.66.

The video game retailer named Ryan Cohen as its CEO.

Johnson Controls International Plc. (JCI), down 89 cents to $53.65.

The diversified technology and industrial company disclosed a cybersecurity attack.