PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Shaun Doss had 18 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff's 87-55 victory over Champion Christian on Wednesday.
Doss also contributed three steals for the Golden Lions (1-1). Kylen Milton scored 16 points while shooting 8 for 19, and added six assists. Ismael Plet recorded 13 points and was 6-of-7 shooting.
The Tigers (0-2) were led by Joshua Walpole, who posted 11 points. Xavier Hall added nine points as did KJ Corder.
