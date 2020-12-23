1 p.m. vs. Indiana • BTN Plus, 96.7-FM

Looking for first Big Ten victory

Gophers update: Minnesota (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) will be looking to end a three-game losing streak overall with their first Big Ten win in three games. The Gophers are 13th in the 14-team Big Ten in points per game (64.3) and shooting percentage (37.4) and last in points allowed (82.0) and opponents' field goal percentage (47.1). Minnesota has 53 assists through four games and 77 turnovers. PG Jasmine Powell leads the team in scoring (18.5) and averages 7.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds. But she has 27 turnovers. F Kadi Sissoko is averaging 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Indiana update: Coming off a 24-8 season, the Hoosiers were the preseason pick to win the Big Ten. No. 19 Indiana (3-2, 1-0) has lost to 13th-ranked Kentucky by four points and to Tennessee last Thursday at home by eight. The Hoosiers are 10th in the Big Ten in scoring (75.6). But they lead the conference in points allowed (52.0). Indiana is led in scoring by sophomore F Mackenzie Holmes (15.4). She is shooting near 55% from the field and averaging 6.2 rebounds. Junior G Grace Berger (13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists) and senior G Ali Patberg (12.6 points) were preseason all-Big Ten picks.

Note: The game is not on TV but is available on the BTN Plus subscription streaming service.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD