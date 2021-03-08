The Gophers women's cross-country team was selected Sunday for the NCAA Cross Country Championships, reaching the meet for the 15th time in 16 years.

No NCAA regional championships were held this season, leading to teams and individuals being selected by a committee. The Gophers, ranked 11th in the nation, finished second at the Big Ten meet in January.

Etc.

• The Gophers baseball team split a doubleheader at U.S. Bank Stadium. In the first game, Ronald Sweeny hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs as the Gophers defeated Rutgers 13-8. Jack Wassel and Chase Stanke each had three RBI for the Gophers, who had 16 hits. In the second game, three Indiana pitchers limited the Gophers to four hits as the Hoosiers won 8-1.

• The Gophers women's tennis team swept singles and took a 6-1 victory over visiting Rutgers.

News services