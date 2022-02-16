BEIJING - The USA women's curling team lost 10-7 to Japan on Wednesday and have all but failed to qualify for the semifinals at the National Aquatics Center.

It didn't occur without a rally, though. Team USA looked on the brink of elimination after falling behind 4-0 early. But it hung around and, in the seventh end took advantage of a couple Japan errors to score four points and tie the match at 7-7.

"That was huge," skip Tabitha Peterson said. "We knew we needed a big end and we got it but then we're still tied at that point with three ends left."

So true, the seventh might have been the only end it showed some weakness. They have made shots all night and pounced on every USA misfire. After Team USA tied the game, Japan's takeout to end the eighth gave it two points and a 9-7 lead.

Peterson's attempt to draw in for a point to make it 9-8 fell just short, Japan stole the point and went into the tenth end ahead 10-7. Team USA conceded during the 10th end when they ran out of shots to score three points to tie the match.

Japan improved to 5-3 in round robin play, with Team USA dropping to 4-5. Eight teams have one more match to play. There are many more ways the USA can be officially eliminated than the one or two scenarios they could sneak into fourth place. And Tabitha Peterson, whose sister, Tara, also is on the team, talked as if their Olympics were over.

The USA women's curlers have not advanced out of the first round of the Olympics since 2002, when it lost in the semifinals.

It's the second consecutive Olympics in which Peterson, who is from Eagan, was on a team that went 4-5 during round robin. She did find positives to take away from the experience.

"We had a ton of really good team shots which those are the ones that we always tried to hold on to, you know," she said. "The ones where just the communication going down the sheet is perfect. It's like the perfect jar or the perfect freeze where all four players are just very involved. And we felt like we had a lot of those this week. Especially in the high-pressure situations.

Disaster struck early and put Team Peterson in a significant hole in the second end. Tabitha Peterson had the hammer and was looking to draw in for a point. To do so, she needed to curl around one of her own stones. Instead, she clipped it and fell short. Instead of a point for USA, Japan grabbed three points to take a 4-0 lead.

There were points to be had in the fifth, but Peterson's take out failed to clear one Japan stone. Instead of grabbing three points, Team USA had to settle for one. It was one of those nights for Team Peterson. Peterson and vice skip Nina Roth will want a few shots back.

"It's hard because this is such a tough field and we play these teams on the tour and I'd say we're probably overall like 50/50 against these teams in general," she said. "So we knew it was gonna be tough, but yeah, there's progress. There's always stuff to learn from every single game, and we'll see what happens going forward."