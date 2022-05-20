More flights to Cuba

The Biden administration is restoring flights to Cuban cities other than Havana and reestablishing a family reunification program. The administration will also allow group travel for educational or professional exchanges and lift caps on money sent to families on the island. Cuba is facing the worst economic crisis since the Soviet Union collapsed, with widespread shortages of food and medicines, and thousands of Cubans trying to reach the United States. As promised in his campaign for the White House, President Biden will reverse several of the measures taken by former President Donald Trump, including allowing commercial and charter flights to destinations outside the Cuban capital.

Miami Herald

Southwest fare

With the unwieldy branding of "Wanna Get Away Plus," Southwest Airlines' new fare type is an enhanced version of its base "Wanna Get Away" fare. In addition to the standard "Wanna" perks such as two free checked bags and no change/cancel fees, a "Plus" ticket includes extra flexibility. Most notably, a flight credit from a "Plus" fare or higher can be transferred to a fellow member of Southwest's loyalty program. "Plus" customers can also make same-day changes or stand by for a different flight without paying a fare difference. Typical upcharge for the new WGAP benefits is $30, one-way.

Staff report

Prairie dreams

American Prairie, a Montana nonprofit, is stitching together a 3-million-acre nature and wildlife reserve on the Great Plains. Once completed, the reserve will provide a continuous land area, collaboratively managed for wildlife and recreation. It will be the largest of its kind in the lower 48 states. Elk, deer, pronghorn and bison once roamed these grasslands in great numbers. American Prairie's goal is to create and protect a functioning ecosystem within this iconic landscape. Camping and a hut system provide access to hiking, mountain biking, fishing, wildlife watching and night-sky viewing far from city lights (americanprairie.org).

FamilyTravel.com

Roasting marshmallows on the American Prairie Reserve.

Japan lets in 50

Japan's government will allow small package tours from four countries this month before gradually opening up to foreign tourism for the first time since it imposed tight border restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tours will be allowed from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the United States as an experiment. Participants must be triple-vaccinated and the tours must have guides and fixed itineraries, the Japan Tourism Agency said. Each tour can have a maximum of four people, and a total of 50 participants are expected to join the experiment.

Associated Press

Cruise at your risk

Cruise lines such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean are reporting record reservations for voyages, despite COVID-19 infecting the majority of ships now sailing. Of 92 cruise ships in U.S. waters on May 12, 70 of them were under investigation by the CDC for outbreaks. Cruise industry leaders have acknowledged that having coronavirus cases on ships is the new normal, but say the infection rates are less than in the general population and the industry's public health safety protocols are more stringent than most public settings.

Miami Herald