The nation's highest court Wednesday considered the case of an elderly Minneapolis woman whose condo was seized and sold by Hennepin County for unpaid taxes — and whether she's entitled to any money from that sale.

Minnesota is among 20 states that allow the government to sell a property forfeited because of unpaid taxes and keep all the proceeds, even if it's more than what was owed.

That's what happened to Geraldine Tyler in 2015, when she owed $15,000 in back taxes, interests and fees on her Minneapolis condo dating back at least five years.

Hennepin County sold the condo for $40,000. Tyler, now 94, has the backing of a national legal group that not only wants her to get the extra $25,000, but seeks to change the way such government seizures work. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the case.

In discussions that featured historical detours from the feudal laws of the 1200s to the Magna Carta to the founding of America, a trio of lawyers and the justices tussled over the fairness and legality of the issue, which is related to at least two other cases before the court.

Tyler bought her condo in 1999. In 2010, she moved into an apartment and stopped paying taxes on her condo, prompting the county to try to collect the taxes and ultimately seize it.

According to the county, Tyler walked away from the condo, telling them she had no interest in keeping it, and she never tried to sell it. She could have sold the place and used that money to pay her taxes, refinanced her mortgage or worked out a payment plan, the county's lawyer argued.

Through her attorney, Tyler declined to comment.

Tyler's attorney, Pacific Legal Foundation Senior Attorney Christina Martin, argued that none of that matters because the government only has a right to the money she owed to them. Other types of property, such as seized cars or boats, aren't handled that way, Martin argued, and by keeping the extra money, Hennepin County violated constitutional protections against uncompensated takings and excessive fines.

An attorney representing the county, former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal, argued that practices like Minnesota's have existed since the nation was founded, and it's up to each state how to handle real estate forfeitures.

A ruling in favor of Tyler could have ramifications for the states that handle real estate forfeitures like Minnesota, although several justices wondered aloud if there were ways they could rule that might not have such sweeping effects.

Lower courts sided with the county before the justices agreed to step in.

Minnesota and a handful of states and government associations are backing the county, warning that a Supreme Court ruling could tie the hands of local governments that rely on property taxes.

But the bulk of support in court filings is with Tyler, including AARP, business groups, real estate interests and other people who have gone through experiences similar to hers.

A Massachusetts man described his ongoing fight with authorities over a tax bill of $900 on a property he says is worth at least $330,000 in a beach town on Cape Cod Bay. In a filing from New York, property tax attorney David Wilkes and legal services groups wrote that New York's rules "excessively takes far more than what is due to the government and go well beyond an appropriate deterrent to those homeowners who would ignore a tax delinquency."

