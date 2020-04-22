– The Trump administration is considering cutting back on sharing intelligence with partner countries that criminalize homosexuality as part of a push by the acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, to prod those nations to change their laws.

The intelligence community should be pushing American values with the countries it works with, Grenell said in an interview this week.

“We can’t just simply make the moral argument and expect others to respond in kind, because telling others that it’s the right thing to do doesn’t always work,” he said. But, he added, “to fight for decriminalization is to fight for basic human rights.”

Grenell is thought to be the first openly gay Cabinet member and has put anti-discrimination issues near the top of his agenda. In his earlier post as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Grenell began last year assembling gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender groups from the United States and other countries as part of the administration’s effort to change anti-gay laws.

While tying human rights reforms to national security is often the hallmark of Democratic administrations, mixing hard-power priorities with trade and other issues has been part of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

Stuart Milk, head of the Harvey Milk Foundation and nephew of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in a major U.S. city, said Grenell reached out to work with his organization on decriminalization. Milk said he was clear-eyed about the Trump administration’s poor record on LGBT rights, particularly given its efforts to roll back anti-discrimination efforts for transgender troops in the military.

“In some ways, Ric is driving this without a lot of deep support in the administration,” Milk said. “But I think he is very sincere. He is someone who believes, at the very minimum, decriminalization should happen. And if we have an administration where people wouldn’t suspect this drive to be coming from, it makes it a little bit more powerful.”

Grenell said he had the backing of the White House.

“We have the president’s total support,” he said. “This is an American value, and this is United States policy.”

About 69 countries criminalize homosexuality, mostly in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. But the list of countries includes some critical U.S. intelligence partners such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

“If a country that we worked in as the United States intelligence community was arresting women because of their gender, we would absolutely do something about it,” Grenell said. “Ultimately, the United States is safer when our partners respect basic human rights.”

While Grenell is serving only in an acting capacity and his appointment will likely end in September or when the Senate confirms a replacement, he has begun work on some controversial changes, including a review aimed at shrinking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and sending some officers detailed to that office back to their home intelligence agencies. He has also rebuffed calls by Democrats for him to hold off on those changes.

“I am not a seat warmer,” Grenell said. “The president asked me to do a job, and I am going to do the job to the best of my ability.”