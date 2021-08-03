WASHINGTON – Minnesota could see billions of dollars from a massive bipartisan infrastructure package making its way through the U.S. Senate.

The lengthy 2,702-page infrastructure bill, led by a group of Republican and Democratic senators, became public Sunday night. While it remains unclear exactly how much money could make it to Minnesota if the bill becomes law, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said it would "mean billions of dollars in resources to help repair Minnesota roads and bridges and airports and inland waterways," along with a major investment in broadband.

"I can say with great confidence that this is going to help clear out the backlog and make much needed improvements to our infrastructure across the board," said Smith, a Democrat. "It's going to be a huge benefit. It's going to improve the state's competitiveness. It is going to mean that people living in rural communities are going to be able to get where they need to get to more safely."

The legislation offers a chance at a significant bipartisan breakthrough for President Joe Biden, who has been at odds on a range of issues with Republicans since taking office in January. The White House detailed in a fact sheet that nationally the bill includes roughly $550 billion for new federal spending with the total price tag expected at around $1 trillion.

Though there has been some initial Republican support on the infrastructure effort, final passage out of the Senate is not guaranteed. Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also said the House "will not take up the infrastructure bill until the Senate passes the reconciliation bill," referring to a proposed $3.5 trillion push that Democrats could pass on their own.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a floor speech Monday the bipartisan bill text "provides a good and important jumping-off point for what needs to be a robust and bipartisan process out here on the floor." But he derided the Democrat's $3.5 trillion effort as a "socialist shopping list."

DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Monday called the bipartisan plan "a win for Minnesota," while the leader of the state Department of Transportation pointed to the impact of federal support for infrastructure on future generations.

"The proposed funding in the Senate infrastructure bill would significantly contribute to MnDOT's ability to improve and maintain our existing system; create new and better options for pedestrians, biking and mobility; and speed up efforts to embrace technology and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said in a statement.

Major areas of spending in the bipartisan deal highlighted by the Biden administration included what the White House described as $110 billion in new money "for roads, bridges, and major projects," along with $25 billion for airports, $39 billion toward public transit and $17 billion for port infrastructure. The bill also includes $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

"This really feels like a once-in-a-generation type physical infrastructure package," said Laura Ziegler, director of government affairs for the Associated General Contractors of Minnesota.

The breakdown released by the White House shows $65 billion is expected to go toward the area of broadband internet. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is a leading voice on broadband legislation and has vocally highlighted the needs in Minnesota.

"I think that it is an outstanding result for our state," Klobuchar said when asked about the bipartisan legislation. "Our state is, because of the mix of rural, suburban, urban, we actually stand to gain big time on the broadband."

Neither Smith nor Klobuchar were members of the bipartisan group that took the lead negotiating the bipartisan bill.

Minnesota, like other places in the United States, faces issues with broadband access that became more apparent during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the provisions stand in the bill today, this is going to do a whole heck of a lot to help Minnesota families and Minnesota businesses get connected in the way that they should be," Nathan Zacharias, lobbyist for the Minnesota Rural Broadband Coalition, said in an interview Monday.

