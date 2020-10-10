Police reform:

I oppose defunding the police. I support systemic reform of policing and the criminal justice system so that everyone has equal justice, including all people of color. Everyone should feel safe in their homes and in their communities.

Trump's COVID-19 response:

The Trump administration's failures on COVID have hurt us. I've introduced bipartisan legislation to develop a national testing strategy. I've passed legislation to provide free diagnostic testing, and I've fought for direct help for families.

Pipeline proposals:

Science, data and environmental stewardship must guide evaluation of these projects. If PolyMet permits pass court challenges, it will go forward. With Twin Metals, the Trump administration suppressed an environmental study. Why?

Climate change:

Climate change is real, it's caused by human activity, and requires bold action. We can lead on climate action and create jobs and opportunity. My clean energy standard bill would achieve net-zero emission in the electric sector by 2050.

Gun violence:

We need to pass universal background checks to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and dangerous people. We should ban assault weapons, and prohibit people convicted of stalking from having firearms.