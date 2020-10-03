PARIS – Waking up early Friday for his third-round match at the French Open, Dominic Thiem was surprised to see the morning skies were still dark.

Yup, Roland Garros in autumn, when the sun is slower to rouse itself than during the usual May-June slot, takes some getting used to. But, on court, the U.S. Open champion is adjusting just fine to the peculiarities of what is the last Grand Slam tournament in a pandemic-hit year.

The runner-up last year and in 2018, both times to Rafael Nadal, advanced to the fourth round for the fifth consecutive time, with another straight-sets victory in this week's first encounter in Paris between seeded men.

The victim of the third-seeded Austrian's fierce backhand and super-quick court coverage under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier was No. 28 Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Long after early bird Thiem was done, Nadal also marched on in his pursuit of a 13th French Open title and record-tying 20 major overall. His opponent, Stefano Travaglia, was among five Italian men in third-round play, an Open Era record at a Grand Slam. But he proved no match for Nadal's overpowering clay-court game. Nadal was on court for just 95 minutes, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Sebastian Korda, Nadal's next opponent, is the 20-year-old son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda. Korda and his third-round Spanish opponent Pedro Martinez reached the main draw via the qualifying tournament. Korda won 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first qualifier to reach the men's fourth round since Alejandro Falla in 2011.

The 2015 champion, Stan Wawrinka, fell to French wild card Hugo Gaston, who wrapped up the 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win with spectators' cries of "Hugo! Hugo!" ringing in his ears. Ranked 239th, Gaston next plays Thiem.

Thiem, bidding to become the first Austrian with multiple Grand Slam titles, has said he loves the chilly autumnal conditions that other players have grumbled about at this pushed-back French Open.

Still, waking up in the players' bio-secured hotel at 7 a.m. for the day's first match, he was taken aback that dawn had yet to break, as it would have done in May.

"Everything dark. Winter is almost coming," he said. "That was a little bit weird."

Thiem was broken only once, when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set.

In the women's draw, top-seeded Simona Halep defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-1. The 19-year-old Anisimova had beaten the 2018 champion in straight sets in the quarterfinals last year.

Halep, riding a career-best winning streak of 17 matches, will next face another rematch against another teenager: Iga Swiatek.

Halep is among several players who say they've returned reinvigorated, rested and with a new mind-set from the pandemic-forced break that shut down the tennis tour for much of the year.

"I became very relaxed," Halep said. "I saw that the bigger problems are in normal life, not in our sport."