U.S. Open facts

Course: Winged Foot GC (West) in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Yardage: 7,477. Par: 70.

Purse: $12 million (winner’s share: $2.25 million)

TV: Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Ch. 11); Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Ch. 11); Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Ch. 11); Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Ch. 11).

Last year: Gary Woodland closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-shot victory at Pebble Beach over Brooks Koepka, who was trying to become the first player in more than a century to win the U.S. Open three straight times.

Last time at Winged Foot: Perhaps best remembered for Phil Mickelson’s errant shots on the 72nd hole that cost him the trophy, Geoff Ogilvy won in 2006.

Notes: The U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot for the sixth time. ... Koepka, who in the past three U.S. Opens has won twice and was runner-up, withdrew because of a knee injury. ... Dustin Johnson has won twice and been runner-up twice in his last four starts. ... Mickelson will get his sixth try at the career Grand Slam. He has a record six runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open. ... Tiger Woods is in search of his 83rd PGA Tour victory, currently tied with Sam Snead for the most all-time, and 16th major championship. ... PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa tries to become the first player to win back-to-back majors since Jordan Spieth in 2015. ... This is the first U.S. Open without qualifying in nearly 100 years. Local and sectional qualifying had to be canceled because it was not safe to stage them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

