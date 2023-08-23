U.S. Gymnastics Championships

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

TV: Live coverage Thursday and Friday, Peacock (7 p.m.); Saturday, Peacock and CNBC (6 p.m.); Sunday, Peacock (5:30 p.m.) and NBC (6 p.m.). Taped coverage Saturday on CNBC (9:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.) and Sunday on NBC (11 a.m.).

Schedule: Thursday, men's day one, junior (1:15 p.m.) and senior (7 p.m.); Friday, women's day one, junior (2 p.m.) and senior (7 p.m.) Saturday, men's day two, junior (12:15 p.m.) and senior (6 p.m.); Sunday, women's day two, junior (12:30 p.m.) and senior (5:30 p.m.).

Minnesota connections: Two of the most accomplished athletes at the championships are native Minnesotans: Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee (St. Paul) and Tokyo Olympian Shane Wiskus (Spring Park). Lee has won three medals at the Olympics, three at the world championships and six at the U.S. championships. Wiskus, a former Gopher, has four U.S. championship medals and was seventh in the all-around last year.

The senior women's field also includes national team members Elle Mueller (Ham Lake) and Lexi Zeiss, an Omaha native who trains alongside Mueller at Twin City Twisters in Champlin. Tatum Drusch (White Bear Lake), Maliha Tressel (Eagan) and national team member Gabrielle Hardie (Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters) are entered in the junior women's competition.

Men's entrants include former Gopher Crew Bold (senior level) and Woodbury resident Bode Ticknor (junior level).