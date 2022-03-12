A flattening yield curve and slumping consumer confidence have been warning for months that U.S. recession risks are rising, but the alarm bells are suddenly being amplified by a rare quirk in the interest rate futures market.

In technical terms, the June 2023-December 2023 Eurodollar curve has inverted. In plain English, traders are beginning to price in Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the second half of next year, before the tightening cycle has even started.

This inversion had previously been seen further out the curve, into 2024. But that was before war in Europe, surges in oil, gas and commodities prices, and cratering global markets radically shifted the dial.

To be sure, the Eurodollar curve is not a pure snapshot of the Fed's expected policy path. It can be distorted by perceived credit risk and strong hedging demand from a wide range of players, including overseas sovereigns.

But as Joseph Wang, a former trader on the Fed's trading desk points out, it is unusual, and merits attention.

"This is rare, but we have rare events going on. There is a huge amount of uncertainty," Wang said. "The core of the financial system, banks, will be fine. But there is definitely concern about contagion and there could be reverberations that people are not familiar with."

Could the U.S. economy fall into recession next year, or even this year? Economists are lowering their 2022 growth forecasts closer to 3% from 4% at the start of the year, with risks still to the downside in large part due to oil. Average gas prices at U.S. pumps are now the highest ever in absolute terms.

Annual growth of 3% would be nowhere near contraction. But global geopolitical and financial developments are unfolding so quickly there is precious little visibility for the coming weeks, never mind the rest of the year and beyond.

Global financial conditions are now the tightest in six years, according to Goldman Sachs' Global Financial Conditions Index. Higher long rates, wider credit spreads and lower equities have all contributed to the rapid tightening this year.

The U.S. economy's direct exposure to Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe is small.

But U.S. consumer confidence has plummeted to a 10-year low, and the 10-year Treasury yield is only 20 basis points away from going below the two-year yield. Every U.S. recession in the past 40 years has been preceded by a big fall in consumer confidence and an inversion of the yield curve.

