Crews spent Sunday fighting a new wildfire in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota.

The Greenwood Fire was detected around 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles south of Isabella, according to officials with the U.S. Forest Service - Superior National Forest.

On Sunday evening, the fire was "moving quickly" with an estimated size of around couple hundred acres, the forest service said in a Facebook post. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. An aircraft was flying over the fire to estimate its size.

"The Forest Service is actively suppressing the fire with air and ground resources, working in partnership with county and state resources to respond," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

The National Weather Service office in Duluth issued a fire weather watch for the area on Sunday night because of gusty winds and dry conditions.

A campfire ban remains in effect for all of the Superior National Forest because of the drought conditions. In a separate post, the Forest Service said that several illegal campfires have caused fires in recent days.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440