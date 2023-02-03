USA CURLING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Sunday-Saturday
Where: Denver Coliseum
The format: Eight men's teams and eight women's teams will compete in round-robin play Sunday through Thursday, with the top four moving on to the playoff round. Playoffs and semifinals are Friday, followed by championship finals Saturday for men (1 p.m.) and women (5 p.m.).
How to follow: All games will be livestreamed on USA Curling's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@USACurlingTV/streams). Live scoring, standings and schedule can be found at usacurling.org
What's next: The winners will represent the U.S. at the upcoming world championships for women (March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden) and men (April 1-9 in Ottawa, Canada).
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Denver hosts Miller and St. Thomas
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit)
Gophers
No. 2 Iowa beats Gophers 18-13 in Big Ten wrestling dual
The Hawkeyes won the first six matches to take an 18-0 lead before the Gophers closed with victories in the final four matches.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey takes down No. 1 Ohio State 4-2
The victory put the third-ranked Gophers five points ahead of the Buckeyes in the WCHA standings.
Sports
Young scores 27 to lead Hawks past Jazz, 115-108
Trae Young had 27 points and six assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.