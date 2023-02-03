USA CURLING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Sunday-Saturday

Where: Denver Coliseum

The format: Eight men's teams and eight women's teams will compete in round-robin play Sunday through Thursday, with the top four moving on to the playoff round. Playoffs and semifinals are Friday, followed by championship finals Saturday for men (1 p.m.) and women (5 p.m.).

How to follow: All games will be livestreamed on USA Curling's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@USACurlingTV/streams). Live scoring, standings and schedule can be found at usacurling.org

What's next: The winners will represent the U.S. at the upcoming world championships for women (March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden) and men (April 1-9 in Ottawa, Canada).