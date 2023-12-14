SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A boat carrying 12 passengers sank north of the Dominican Republic during inclement weather, and all have been rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Six of the passengers who were aboard a raft were rescued Wednesday by a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the area, and six others who were found clinging to debris from the sunken ship were saved by the Coast Guard, officials said.
The incident occurred about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Puerto Plata. A high surf advisory was in effect.
All 12 passengers were taken to emergency medical services in Puerto Plata via helicopter and are in good health, the Coast Guard said.
