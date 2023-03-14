The man convicted in 2005 of abducting Minnesotan Dru Sjodin from outside a Grand Forks shopping mall nearly 20 years ago and killing her is no longer facing the death penalty.

U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland on Tuesday directed the U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota to withdraw the federal government's intention to have Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., 70, executed. Instead, he will remain imprisoned for life.

"My thoughts today are with Dru Sjodin's family, particularly her parents, Linda Walker and Allan Sjodin," Mac Schneider, the U.S. attorney for North Dakota, said in a statement announcing the decision. "They are genuinely good people and loving parents, who in the wake of an unimaginable loss, have worked closely with our office for nearly 20 years. We continue to wish them the greatest measure of peace possible."

The kidnapping, sex assault and murder of the 22-year-old University of North Dakota student from Pequot Lakes led to a law in Minnesota enacted in 2005 that increased penalties for sex offenders.

Also, the National Sex Offender Registry is named for Sjodin, who was abducted after leaving work at the Columbia Mall. The registry allows users to search for offenders throughout the United States.

While the announcement did not explain why Garland issued his order, the Justice Department halted federal executions in the summer of 2021 after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months.

Sup​port for the death penalty among Americans is at near-historic lows after peaking in the mid-1990s and steadily declining since, according to the nonpartisan Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C.

Schneider thanked everyone in his office and his predecessor, Drew Wrigley, for "their work on this tragic case. As a result of their efforts, Mr. Rodriguez is –- and will remain –- a convicted murderer."

The decision to no longer seek the death penalty for Rodriguez, who is incarcerated at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., "has changed how the United States Attorney's Office will proceed with this case," Schneider said. "What will not change is that Mr. Rodriguez will draw his last breath in a federal prison."

Rodriguez was arrested in April 2004, soon after Sjodin's body was found in a ravine near Rodriguez's hometown of Crookston, Minn. Investigators say she was raped, beaten and stabbed. He was sentenced to death in 2006.

Defense attorneys in October 2011 appealed to have the sentence thrown out or amended on grounds that that Rodriguez, who has rape and other serious crimes on his record, is mentally disabled and had incompetent legal counsel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.