It has been four weeks of watching Israel's hellish bombardment of Gaza. We have witnessed unbelievable death and destruction in the Gaza Strip and West Bank with more than 4,000 children murdered and thousands more permanently wounded according to the Good Shepherd Collective, a nonprofit serving this region. That's one child murdered every 10 minutes. Today, the total numbers of dead amount to more than 10,000, not counting those dying because of lack of medications, infectious disease, starvation and those men, women and children under the tons of rubble.

The United Nations has said that water, food, fuel, medical supplies and body bags are running out due to the siege against Gaza. The U.N. has warned us that people — particularly young children — will start dying of dehydration. Many Gaza residents relocated from northern Gaza to the southern region after Israeli orders, only to be bombed as they attempted to flee or once they arrived. So no place is safe for civilians and their families. According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, bombs dropped on Gaza (25,000 tons) amount to about 1.5 times the explosive force of Hiroshima.

Every day, it is more difficult to support Israel, even after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. Israel's collective action against civilians is illegal. Mass bombings of civilian areas, including hospitals, schools and churches is illegal. Yet, Israel flaunts total disregard to international laws. Let's be frank, Israel is defending its colonial project to commit genocide against the people of Palestine. One military officer has openly promised beachfront properties as a prize for Israeli forces that serve in this operation. Israel has made it very clear that it wants a smaller Gaza with fewer Palestinians. A leaked document, from the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, details a full-scale ethnic cleansing and removal of 2.4 million people. It also mentions that the Western media and governments agree to it.

Enough is more than enough. We call upon the U.S. administration, world leaders and the U.N. Security Council to take immediate action to ensure a cease-fire (not a pause) takes place immediately. Here are other actions that must be ensured as well:

Allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid to address the urgent needs of Palestinians, including food, medicine and shelter.

Protect innocent civilians from casualties, injuries and displacement.

Reduce violence, decreasing the loss of life and destruction in Gaza.

Implement diplomatic initiatives to create an opportunity for diplomatic efforts and negotiations to address the underlying causes of the conflict.

A cease-fire will ensure that both the occupier and the illegally occupied territories adhere to international humanitarian law and principles that safeguard civilian lives.

By preventing the escalation of hostilities, a cease-fire will contribute to regional stability, avoiding potential spillover effects into neighboring areas.

Begin immediate reconstruction of infrastructure and the revitalization of the local economy.

Those who care about humanity as well as those who are suffering will have a chance for emotional and psychological recovery.

Restore electricity and internet.

Free all hostages and political prisoners.

Rescind the orders to evacuate Gaza and let residents return to what's left of their homes and neighborhoods.

We call for an immediate cease-fire as the only option to end further loss of civilian life and horrendous slaughter of children, women and men. If there is no cease-fire, we will continue to send U.S. taxpayer dollars to support the violent domination of Palestinians under Israel's illegal control.

The U.S. has a commitment to upholding human rights and promoting accountability for Israel's violations of international law. We call upon local, state and federal policymakers to demand that the U.S. administration facilitate an immediate cease-fire.

Sylvia Schwarz is a member of Jewish Voices for Peace Twin Cities. Cynthia Arnold has traveled to Palestine and Israel on two different fact-finding trips.