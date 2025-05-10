U-S-A! U-S-A! Bradley enjoying spoils, patriotism, tough decisions as Ryder Cup captain

FLOURTOWN, Pa. — Keegan Bradley is slowly warming up to the All-American soundtrack of ''U-S-A! U-S-A!'' chants that follow him around the course ever since he was appointed U.S. Ryder Cup captain.
The real surprise, though, is the patriotic reception and thanks for his service he receives each week at gas stations, restaurants, almost any time the 38-year-old Vermont player goes out in public.
''People buying me dinner and desserts and drinks,'' said Bradley, who has topped $49 million in career earnings. ''I didn't expect that. It's been a bonus.''
Bradley heard it all this weekend at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, from fans yelling ''Cap! Cap!'' to the standard calls of ''U-S-A!'' His fan club would grow a bit in the Northeast anyway, where Bradley -- the 2011 PGA Champion -- also made his name as a standout golfer from 2006-10 at St. John's. Bradley posted social media photos in March of him wearing a ''C'' on a No. 25 St. John's jersey, and even took his young son to Rhode Island for the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm lost to Arkansas in Providence, but the Bradley boys had a blast.
''Over 20 years of not much to really cheer for,'' Bradley said. ''So to have a team that was legit, not just sneaky good, this like, wow, this team is really good. That was a first for me.''
So is running the show for Team USA.
Bradley, who has played on only two Ryder Cup teams and never was an assistant captain, was chosen last July after Tiger Woods could not accept the role to lead the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black in New York.
He held a dinner for prospective Ryder Cup members -- yes, even LIV players -- on Tuesday at Whitemarsh Valley Country Club with most of the top PGA players in town for the Truist Championship. While there had been informal gatherings over the last 10 months, Keegan had his first organized meeting with players, caddies, wives, to start really discussing the Ryder Cup.