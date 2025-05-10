U-S-A! U-S-A! Bradley enjoying spoils, patriotism, tough decisions as Ryder Cup captain

Bradley heard it all this weekend at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, from fans yelling ''Cap! Cap!'' to the standard calls of ''U-S-A!'' His fan club would grow a bit in the Northeast anyway, where Bradley -- the 2011 PGA Champion -- also made his name as a standout golfer from 2006-10 at St. John's. Bradley posted social media photos in March of him wearing a ''C'' on a No. 25 St. John's jersey, and even took his young son to Rhode Island for the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm lost to Arkansas in Providence, but the Bradley boys had a blast.