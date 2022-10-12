University of Minnesota Prof. Steven Ruggles, who won a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship on Wednesday, is architect of the world's largest population statistics database — an unfathomably sprawling system that details the characteristics of more than two billion people who walked the Earth between 1790 and today.

Ruggles, 67, built the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS) in 1993 to guide his research on changing family structures. It has since become the world's largest public database of census microdata, enabling researchers worldwide to analyze social change over time. Scholars have used the data to assess COVID-19 vulnerability, the intersection of residential segregation and employment, and how climate events impact migration.

The population studies professor and director of the U's Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation was bestowed with the fellowship from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Commonly known as the "genius grant," it's one of the nation's most prestigious intellectual achievement awards.

"If we want to figure out what's going on now, we've got to know where we came from," Ruggles said in a video posted by the MacArthur Foundation. "This is an amazing moment to be a historical demographer. The amount of data we have available has expanded dramatically."

He noted that 200,000 researchers around the world rely on IPUMS data for their work.