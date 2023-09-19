600305876

U of M announces ECMO care expansion

A multimillion-dollar grant to expand ECMO will aim to help reduce deaths from cardiac arrest. John Sauer, a cardiac arrest survivor, spoke at the announcement event. Sauer was treated with mobile ECMO technology which he credits to saving his life. ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) allows the heart and lungs to rest while it pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body.