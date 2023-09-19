More from Star Tribune
Business Speaker McCarthy faces an almost impossible task trying to unite House GOP and fund the government
Business
Minnesota unemployment rate ticks up a bit as more people reboot job searches
Minnesota employers added 4,400 jobs in August. At the same time, more people re-entered the workforce, resulting in the unemployment rate increasing.
U of M announces ECMO care expansion
A multimillion-dollar grant to expand ECMO will aim to help reduce deaths from cardiac arrest. John Sauer, a cardiac arrest survivor, spoke at the announcement event. Sauer was treated with mobile ECMO technology which he credits to saving his life. ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) allows the heart and lungs to rest while it pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body.
Sports
Live: Twins vs. Reds. Follow the play-by-play with Gameview
The Twins play at Cincinnati in the second of a three-game series. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, the in-game boxscore and scores from around MLB.
Local
Survey: Almost all Minnesota nonprofit need workers, forcing cuts in services
More Minnesota nonprofits are reporting widespread job openings than nonprofits are facing nationwide.
Wild
Henry Boucha, legend of Minnesota hockey from Warroad, dies at 72
The Warroad High School star was an Olympic medal winner who played professionally and became a Minnesota hockey icon. He remained involved in hockey and Native American activism in recent years.