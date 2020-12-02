As an extreme year for hurricanes, wildfires and heat waves comes to an end, the head of the U.N. challenged world leaders to make 2021 the year that humanity ends its "war on nature" and commits to a future free of planet-warming carbon pollution.

With new reports highlighting 2020's record-breaking weather and growing fossil fuels extraction that triggers global warming, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered yet another urgent appeal to curb climate change. It was tinged with optimism but delivered dire warnings, as the U.N. gears up for a Dec. 12 virtual climate summit in France on the fifth anniversary of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

"The state of the planet is broken," Guterres said in a speech at Columbia University. "Humanity is waging war on nature. This is suicidal."

"Apocalyptic fires and floods, cyclones and hurricanes are increasingly the new normal," he said.

In a report, the World Meteorological Organization said this year is set to end about 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the last half of the 1800s, which scientists use as a baseline for warming caused by heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Most trapped heat goes into seas, and ocean temperatures now are at record levels. It also means 2020 will go down as one of the three hottest years on record.

The Paris climate accord set a goal of not exceeding 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warming since preindustrial times.