The United Nations has recommended that the Great Barrier Reef be placed on a list of World Heritage sites that are "in danger," prompting a fierce reaction from the Australian government, which defended its management of one of the country's top tourist destinations.

The recommendation, made in a report Monday by UNESCO, describes the long-term outlook for the natural wonder as having "deteriorated from poor to very poor" in the past several years. "There is no possible doubt that the property is facing ascertained danger," the report says.

It calls on Australia to take decisive and immediate action to mitigate the effects of climate change on the fragile reef, which stretches for 1,430 miles off Australia's northeast coast and can be seen from space.

Inside Australia, climate activists seized on the UNESCO report to argue that the conservative government, whose intimate ties to the coal industry have long stalled progress on climate change, had been put on notice.

Public support for stronger climate measures has grown steadily since devastating wildfires destroyed large areas of the country's bush land in 2019 and 2020.

Sarah Hanson-Young, a senator and the environment spokeswoman for the Australian Greens Party, said the recommendation was a "warning sign from a number of other countries that we really have to step up our climate ambitions."

An aerial photo of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia in 2017. Australia is fighting the U.N. recommendation that the reef be placed on a list of World Heritage sites that are in danger.

"We have to do better, and this is just the latest turning of the screws," she added.

The government, however, rejected any such suggestion. It challenged the decision — a recommendation that will be considered by the U.N. next month — as unfounded, citing Australia's "world-leading reef management" and its $2.3 billion investment in protection.

"This draft recommendation has been made without examining the reef first hand, and without the latest information," Sussan Ley, Australia's environment minister, said in a statement released Tuesday, adding that she had expressed her concerns in a call to the director general of UNESCO.

"I made it clear that we will contest this flawed approach, one that has been taken without adequate consultation," Ley said. "This sends a poor signal to those nations who are not making the investments in reef protection that we are making."

Leading conservative politicians claimed that the move had been driven by politics, noting that the 21-nation U.N. committee is currently chaired by China, whose relations with Australia are at their lowest point in years.

Some reef tourism operators also contested UNESCO's characterization. They said it retains its pristine beauty despite the threats it faces, and that a perception that it is dying will only further damage tourism, an industry vital to coastal areas.

"People just think, 'Oh well, go see something else,' " said Scotty Garden, CEO of Passions of Paradise, a reef tour company. He added that he and other operators were committed to educating tourists about the challenges the huge ecosystem is confronting.

But scientists said that it had long been clear that the reef was suffering, citing mass coral bleaching events in 2016, 2017 and 2020 that have seriously damaged the ecosystem and its capacity to recover.