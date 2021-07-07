LONDON – The British government is proposing a plan to make it possible to transfer asylum-seekers out of the country while their applications are processed and to arrest those who arrive by boat across the English Channel, policies that rights groups say would violate international laws.

The plan, called the Nationality and Borders Bill, was brought forth by Priti Patel, the British home secretary, for a first reading in Parliament on Tuesday. It is the latest measure introduced by the government to "fix the broken asylum system," as the Home Office described it in a statement.

Patel, in a statement before the bill's introduction, said the bill "delivers on what the British people have voted for time and time again — for the U.K. to take full control of its borders."

It includes proposals to create a criminal offense of entering the country illegally, would give authorities more scope to make arrests and would make it easier "to remove someone to a safe country while their asylum claim is processed," the Home Office said.

The plan, if it were to go into effect, would place Britain in the company of Denmark, which recently passed a law allowing for the offshore detention of refugees, and Australia, which has already put in place similar measures. In adopting what until recent years had been considered a fringe approach to the issue, the British government seemingly reversed decades of global leadership in the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers.

The bill differentiates between refugees depending on how they journey to Britain, putting them in two groups and basing their rights on their mode of arrival — either through resettlement or via irregular means, which would be treated as a criminal matter.

Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel, shown in January.

The bill also introduces the option for asylum-seekers to be moved to a third country while their applications are processed, but that would be contingent on international agreements that do not now exist. Some fear that the plan could open the door for asylum-seekers to be held in detention centers abroad, where their rights and safety could be at risk.

The refugee proposal already seems primed to emerge as the latest flash point in Britain's simmering culture wars, stoked in large part by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Michelle Pace, a professor in global studies at Roskilde University in Denmark and an associate fellow at Chatham House, a British think tank, said, "I just fear that as a global community, we are really dehumanizing the lives of those that, at the end of the day, are people like me and you."

The Times of London reported last week that representatives from the Home Office had met with Danish officials about potential cooperation at a processing center abroad, possibly in Rwanda, although that report has not been independently verified.

Lawmakers from the Labour Party quickly denounced the plan. Advocates for refugee rights also condemned the proposals, saying that the bill was fundamentally at odds with the rights of asylum-seekers under international law and did little to address other problems in the asylum process, citing as examples the huge backlogs in applications and inhumane conditions at existing processing centers.