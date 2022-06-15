Seven Gopher programs earned a perfect 1,000 multiyear rate, which collects data from four academic years, according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores released Tuesday by the NCAA.

Those programs are baseball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, gymnastics and soccer.

Those seven programs and seven others — men's and women's hockey, rowing, softball, women's swimming, women's track and field and volleyball — earned a perfect APR score in the most recent reporting school year, 2020-21.

"We are extremely proud of our sustained academic success at the University of Minnesota," said J.T. Bruett, director of the Lindahl Academic Cente.

Each Gopher program was well above the multiyear score cutline of 930.

APR scores are determined by eligibility and retention for each student-athlete on scholarship during a specific academic year.

The NCAA requires teams to maintain a minimum multiyear APR of 930 to avoid contemporaneous penalties that include postseason bans and the possibility of losing grant-in-aid for the period of one year if a student-athlete leaves school while academically ineligible.

Shakopee star commits

The Gophers football program continued its busy week of recruiting when Shakopee's Garrison Monroe announced on Twitter that he has committed to Minnesota as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

He is the sixth player since Friday to pledge to the Gophers. The 6-foot, 190-pound three-star recruit is listed in the athlete category. He has played in the offensive and defensive backfields for Shakopee and could project as a defensive back.

After attending a Gophers camp in early June, Monroe received a scholarship offer during a visit to campus on Tuesday and committed. Monroe is the 10th-ranked prospect in Minnesota in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.

With the addition of Monroe, the Gophers have 15 scholarship players, including seven from Minnesota, committed to the 2023 class. As of Tuesday evening, that class was ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 13th nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.

RANDY JOHNSON

Etc.