INDIANAPOLIS — All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 13 assists to help the Indiana Pacers beat the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons 129-115 on Thursday night.

Coming off a 32-point night Sunday in the NBA All-Star Game on his home floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton had his 15th game of the season with at least 25 points and 10 assists.

Pascal Siakam added 20 points for Indiana. T.J. McConnell had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Myles Turner finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Cade Cunningham had 30 points and eight assists for Detroit, and Jalen Duren added 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Pistons have lost four straight to fall to 8-47. They are 4-24 on the road.

The opener of a four-game homestand after the All-Star break started with Indiana falling behind 14-13 before Haliburton hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. The Pacers led 42-25 at the end of the opening quarter.

Haliburton had 16 points and five assists in the first half as the Pacers built a 72-43 lead. The lead reached 31 points in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Orlando on Saturday night.

Pacers: Host Dallas on Sunday.

