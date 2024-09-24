Tyreek Hill's traffic stop can be a reminder of drivers' constitutional rights

Although Hill has acknowledged he could have handled the interaction with Miami-Dade police better, the video of him being pulled out of his car, placed on the ground and handcuffed revived a national conversation about the realities of ''driving while Black.'' Studies show Black motorists are more likely to face the threat or use of force by police in traffic stops, like Hill did, and many Black families give a version of ''the talk'' to loved ones about how to interact with police officers.