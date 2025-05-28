Tyreek Hill: 'I've got to prove myself' to Dolphins after last season's frustrations

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyreek Hill isn't expecting his Miami Dolphins teammates to vote him team captain again.
Not after how last season ended — when the veteran wide receiver took himself out of the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the New York Jets with no reported injury and hinted at wanting out of Miami afterward.
Hill has since diminished those actions as more frustration with a poor season than any serious desire to play elsewhere. Entering his fourth season in Miami, he's aiming to show the Dolphins that he's still a leader they can depend on.
''I've got to prove myself,'' Hill said after Wednesday's session of organized team activities. ''This OTAs, training camp, I got to prove myself. I've got to show up different. The mindset's got to be different."
Hill added he doesn't feel as if he deserves being selected team captain — he's been one each of his previous three years — but ''if I didn't get it, I wouldn't dwell on it. I wouldn't sweat it ... because I put myself in that position.''
Hill has spent the offseason recovering from two wrist procedures. His right wrist was heavily taped Wednesday — the one he had surgery on earlier this year to repair ligament damage after playing through the injury the entire 2024 season.
Hill did not participate in 7-on-7 drills during Miami's first OTA practice that was open to reporters, but he did some individual work on the practice field and cheered on teammates during drills.
Afterward, he said he's in a ''better spot'' than he was last season and was feeling zero pain. He's expected to resume catching passes by training camp.