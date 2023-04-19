MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols' family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death 3 days after a brutal beating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Legislature is planning an 'antiracist' revolution in Minnesota schools
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Legislature is planning an 'antiracist' revolution in Minnesota schools
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Legislature is planning an 'antiracist' revolution in Minnesota schools
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Legislature is planning an 'antiracist' revolution in Minnesota schools
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune