Wires

Typhoon Shanshan has begun dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaving 1 dead and several injured

Typhoon Shanshan has begun dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaving 1 dead and several injured.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 5:08PM

TOKYO — Typhoon Shanshan has begun dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaving 1 dead and several injured.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Nvidia reports earnings that top Wall Street expectations, revenue up 122% from a year ago

Nvidia reports earnings that top Wall Street expectations, revenue up 122% from a year ago.

Wires

French President Emmanuel Macron declares the 2024 Paralympic Games open at a ceremony in central Paris

Wires

French judges issue preliminary charges alleging Telegram CEO Pavel Durov allowed criminal activity on his messaging app