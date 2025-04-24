Tyler Seguin scores in OT as Stars withstand late double-minor penalty to beat Avalanche 2-1

DENVER — Tyler Seguin scored at 5:31 of overtime after Dallas killed a late double-minor penalty, and the Stars beat Colorado 2-1 in Game 3 on Wednesday night in a contest that featured the return of Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.
Dallas took a 2-1 lead in the first-round series with its second straight overtime victory. The Stars have led for only 1:02 in regulation so far.
Game 4 is Saturday night in Denver.
Seguin knocked the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood off a feed from Mason Marchment. It was Marchment who was sent off for four minutes in the final minute of regulation for a high-stick that caught Brock Nelson in the face.
''We did a lot of really good things,'' Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "Our penalty killing has been one of the best in the league the last three years. We felt confident into the overtime that we could get the job done. And if we did, I think there was a good feeling that we were going to win the game.
"Knowing Mason and how he was feeling about that penalty, you couldn't have written a better script for how it ended."
Seguin had his second career OT playoff goal. His first was in 2012 with Boston.
''Good feeling,'' Seguin said. ''There's so much more tonight than that goal. It's the penalty kill, it's the details of the game of what the guys did. ... I was just the beneficiary of it. Collectively, just a great road win by the guys.''