OMAHA, Neb. — Marquette's Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro will miss the No. 5 Golden Eagles' game against No. 12 Creighton because of health issues, the school announced shortly before tipoff Saturday.

Kolek, the reigning Big East player of the year, suffered a strained oblique in Wednesday's game against Providence and did not travel with the team to Omaha. An oblique is an abdominal muscle near the ribcage.

Ighodaro was not in uniform because of illness.

Kolek averages 15 points per game and leads the nation with 7.9 assists per game. Ighodaro averages 14 points per game and is the Golden Eagles' top rebounder at 7.3 per game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball