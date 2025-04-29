Tyler Glasnow is the latest Dodgers starting pitcher to hit the injured list

LOS ANGELES — Right-hander Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers with right shoulder inflammation in the latest setback for the defending World Series champions' perpetually injury-plagued pitching staff.
Glasnow went on the IL one day after leaving his second straight start early due to shoulder discomfort Sunday. He allowed two homers in the first inning against Pittsburgh, but returned to warm up for the second inning before exiting.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Glasnow developed ''overall body soreness'' in addition to his shoulder woes.
''There's the mechanics piece of it, there's the uncomfortable, not feeling right,'' Roberts said. ''As Tyler said, very frustrating, and we're all just trying to get to the bottom of it.''
For the second consecutive season, Glasnow has joined an alarmingly long list of Dodgers pitchers with significant injury problems.
Top-line starters Glasnow, Blake Snell (left shoulder inflammation) and Clayton Kershaw (recovery from toe and knee surgery) are on the injured list, along with Blake Treinen (right forearm tightness), Michael Kopech (right shoulder), Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder surgery) and several other relievers.
''Pitching is certainly volatile,'' Roberts said. ''We experienced it last year — I think every year. I think the thing that's probably most disconcerting is leading Major League Baseball in bullpen innings. I think that that's something the starters are built up to take those innings down, so that's sort of where my head is at, to make sure we don't red-line these guys.''
The 6-foot-8 Glasnow has a lengthy injury history, but the Dodgers still signed him to a five-year, $136.5 million contract after acquiring the LA-area native from Tampa Bay in December 2023. Glasnow was solid to begin his debut season with the Dodgers, going 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP — but he didn't pitch after Aug. 11, developing elbow tendinitis that kept him out of the postseason.