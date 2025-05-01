Tyler Collet sails to 10-shot victory and leads 20 club pros going to the PGA Championship

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tyler Collet never had an easier time getting to a major, closing with an even-par 72 on Wednesday to win the PGA Professional Championship by a record 10 shots to lead 20 club pros who qualified for the PGA Championship.
Collet started the final round on the Wanamaker course at PGA Golf Club with a seven-shot lead and that was never challenged. His goal was not to have a round over par, and he achieved that by making an 18-foot bogey putt on the final hole.
''My mindset the whole week was not to move backward,'' said Collet, the assistant pro at John's Island Club about 15 miles away in Vero Beach.
He finished at 15-under 272 and will be playing for the fourth time in the PGA Championship, which starts May 15 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michael Block, the California club pro and feel-good story from the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, made it to the PGA Championship for the third straight year. Collet, John Somers and Larkin Gross earned a spot for a second straight year.
As usual, far more drama was toward the bottom of the leaderboard.
Four players who finished at even par were in a sudden-death playoff for the 20th and final spot at Quail Hollow. Andrew Svoboda was eliminated on the first hole with a bogey, while Dakun Chang three-putted on the next hole to get bumped.
It came down to 60-year-old Brad Lardon and Michael Kartrude, who made bogey on the 18th hole in regulation and thought that might cost him.