Ty Jerome scores 28 points in playoff debut to lead Cavaliers to Game 1 victory

CLEVELAND — Ty Jerome had to wait five years to play in his first NBA playoff game.
On Sunday night, he made the most of the opportunity.
Jerome scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 121-100 victory over the Miami Heat in the first game of the Eastern Conference first-round series.
''Solid. Solid Game 1," Jerome said.
Jerome had the third-most points in a Cavaliers playoff debut, behind LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
Coach Kenny Atkinson didn't expect Jerome to have this type of debut,
''I should (of expected it) because he's kind of done it all year,'' Atkinson said.
Jerome also was the fourth player in franchise history to score at least 28 points coming off the bench.