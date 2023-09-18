BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University has put hockey team head coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave and put three players on interim suspension as it investigates a report of alleged hazing at an off-campus event involving players on the team.

The Ohio school made the announcement in a statement posted on its website Monday but did not name the three players nor specify any details about the alleged hazing. The school said it immediately notified law enforcement and initiated its own investigation upon receiving the report.

Eigner graduated from Rosemount before playing college hockey at Bowling Green. He then spent over a decade coaching high school hockey in Minnesota, with successful stops at his alma mater Rosemount (1996-99) and Brainerd (1999-2008). Eigner worked as an associate coach at Eden Prairie for two seasons, including with the team that won the Class 2A state championship in 2009. He also served as President of the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association.

Bowling Green said assistant coach Curtis Carr will take over for Eigner as interim coach effective immediately, and William Switaj, the school's director of club sports, will serve in an interim advisory capacity.