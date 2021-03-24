CLEAR CREEK, Minn. — Two women have died in a crash in northeastern Minnesota, according to the State Patrol.

The two died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Highway 23 in Carlton County, the patrol said.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Angela Severson, of Pierre, South Dakota, and 36-year-old Jennifer Bokusky, of Apple Valley.

Authorities said the women were northbound on Highway 23 near County Road 8 around 6:15 p.m. when their SUV veered onto the shoulder. The driver, Severson, overcorrected, went into the ditch, rolled, and struck a tree which crushed the roof of the passenger side.

The women were not wearing seatbelts at the time, according to the patrol.

The State Patrol doesn't know yet if alcohol was a factor.

Road conditions were said to be dry.