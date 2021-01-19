Maintaining state tournaments in the COVID-19 era has the Minnesota State High School League planning the basketball and hockey events to each span two weeks.

Varying tournament formats in all winter sports were discussed by the league's board of directors executive committee Tuesday during a virtual meeting. None of the plans were more unusual than basketball and hockey — the two premier events.

Hockey quarterfinal games for two classes of girls' hockey are planned for March 26 and 27, with the possibility of them televised. The boys' two classes of games would be March 30 and 31.

Semifinals for both genders would take place April 1 and 2, with all four championship games held on April 3. Xcel Energy Center would be the host site for all games, with all semifinals and championships being televised.

For basketball, the 32 overall quarterfinal games in four classes of play in each gender are being considered for March 30 and 31 at various high schools throughout the state. From there, teams would head to Target Center to play televised semifinal games April 6-8. Televised championships games would happen April 9 and 10.

Consolation games in both sports' tournaments would be eliminated for this year.

While stressing that nothing is confirmed and the need for flexibility is paramount, league officials said they hope to finalize their plans by the end of next week. Approval could come Feb. 4 at the league's board of directors meeting.

The league is awaiting spectator capacity from both Xcel and Target Center. At present, up to 150 people — excluding athletes, coaches and game personnel — are allowed to attend regular season games, according to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.

In previous years, state tournaments for each sport and gender were scheduled in separate weeks, generally concluding by late March.

State tournaments were not held for sports played last fall. Amid ongoing concerns about the pandemic, league officials have been working for several weeks on plans for holding them for winter and spring sports.