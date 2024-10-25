Two Virginia candidates for Congress say democracy is at stake. It's there the campaigns part ways

While he was serving as an ethics lawyer at the White House in 2019, Vindman's twin brother Alexander told him about a phone call in which Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate now-President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The brothers, career Army officials who came to the U.S. as toddlers after emigrating from Ukraine, raised their concerns with others. The alarm they sounded soon became the heart of Democrats' first impeachment inquiry into Trump.