Two of the three occupants of the small plane that crashed Sunday in a Mississippi River island quarry have been identified, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Larry Schlichting, 60, of Eagan, and Lucas Knight, 24, of North Mankato, were identified by the Ramsey County medical examiner.

Searchers recovered two bodies Tuesday afternoon from the southeast metro quarry after discovering the wreckage Monday night.

The Washington County Dive Team will continue to search for the Cessna’s third occupant with help from Cottage Grove police, Hennepin, Carver, Ramsey and Dakota County sheriff’s offices, and the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Natural Resources.

Search operations have been challenging because the walls of the 200-foot deep quarry are sand-based, the Washington Sheriff’s Office said previously.

Partial wreckage of the aircraft has been recovered and search operations will continue, the news release said.