STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Officials say two people are unaccounted for after a large fire consumed a Door County bar with rented rooms above it.

Firefighters were called to Butch's Bar in downtown Sturgeon Bay about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. One person was taken to the hospital and is being transferred to a burn unit.

Sturgeon Bay Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman says nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. All, accept the two, have been accounted for. Brinkman says he cannot rule out the possibility that the two who are missing died in the fire.

All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the raging fire in frigid conditions. The roof and second floor of the building collapsed, officials said.

Several streets around the fire are closed, but businesses are open and can be reached by foot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.