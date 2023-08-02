The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged two Twin Cities men with murder in an April shooting in north Minneapolis.

Dante Kenneth Carter, 28, and Shannon Jackson, 31, remained in custody and both face charges of with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Isiah Lee.

According to the criminal complaints:

Lee arrived at North Memorial Health with a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting around 4:30 p.m. April 27 in the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue N. Witnesses said he was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was shot.

ShotSpotter indicated that around a dozen shots were fired in two quick bursts from a fully automatic weapon in the middle of the street. Police collected 15 discharged cartridge casings from the scene.

One witness saw a gray Dodge Charger speed away immediately after hearing gunshots, confirmed by surveillance video in the area. The video shows the front passenger pointing a handgun out the window.

The Charger belongs to Carter and his cellphone data placed him in the area at the time of the shooting. Officers in Coon Rapids located the vehicle May 2 and the driver fled, ditching the car in north Minneapolis before fleeing on foot. Carter's cellular data placed him in the path of the pursuit.

DNA from a plastic drinking straw in the Charger matched Jackson, and his cellphone data placed him in the area of the shooting as well.

Another witness said that he saw Jackson driving the Charger while Carter was in the front passenger seat wearing a mask.

The Violent Offender Task Force went to a Plymouth residence where Jackson is known to reside and officers arrested him July 28. They found two Glock firearms in the apartment. That same day the task force arrested Carter after finding him in a different vehicle in Coon Rapids. A handgun was inside the center console.

Carter is prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple prior convictions, so he faces an additional felony charge of unlawful possession. Investigators said Jackson is a high-ranking member of a gang that Carter is associated with.

Lee was allegedly near a group of high-ranking gang rivals at the time of the shooting.