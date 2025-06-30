LONDON — Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needs 5 sets to get past Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon.
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needs 5 sets to get past Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needs 5 sets to get past Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon.
The Associated Press
June 30, 2025 at 5:19PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Witnesses and health workers say an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza cafe has killed at least 30 people
Witnesses and health workers say an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza cafe has killed at least 30 people.