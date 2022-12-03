ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom signs five-year contract with Texas Rangers.
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune