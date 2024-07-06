Two 17-year-old Elk River boys were killed, and another teen injured, after a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Big Lake, Minn., officials said.
According to a State Patrol incident report, a Big Lake police officer driving south on Hwy. 25 at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday saw a northbound BMW speeding near Tarrytown Road. By the time the officer turned around to conduct a traffic stop, the BMW had left the road and rolled.
The driver and one of the passengers, both 17, were killed. Another passenger, also 17, was taken to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the crash remains under investigation.
