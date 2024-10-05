High Schools

Two Rivers high school football rolls past Minneapolis Washburn behind Drew Altavilla’s three passing touchdowns

The Warriors improve to 6-0 after both sides of the ball enjoyed highlight plays after slow starts.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 5, 2024 at 4:47AM
Two Rivers quarterback Drew Altavilla (2) is tackled by Minneapolis Washburn linebacker Luke Moertel in the second quarter at Washburn on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two Rivers football players heard from co-head coaches Bruce Carpenter and Tom Orth in that order after Friday’s 42-17 victory at Minneapolis Washburn.

Carpenter calls the offense for the Warriors. He drew up a double-move dagger one play after the host Millers missed a field-goal try. Orth handles the defense, a unit that provided a well-received touchdown as well.

Both sides of the ball enjoyed highlight plays after slow starts, improving Two Rivers to 6-0 this season.

The Washburn defense tipped a ball from quarterback Drew Altavilla for an interception on Two Rivers’ opening drive. The Millers delighted their homecoming crowd by converting the turnover into a first-quarter touchdown.

A resulting 6-0 lead would not last.

Two Rivers senior Ramzi Rislove ran for a pair of short touchdowns, plays that sandwiched a defensive score — junior QJ Jones’ forced fumble, which was recovered by sophomore Thomas Becken in the end zone.

“He read it, put a good shot on the ball carrier, and we recovered it in the end zone,” Orth said. “So that was a big momentum shift. It gave us a charge. We had talked as a defense all week about improving at the takeaway battle, so it was nice to get a little offense from our defense.”

Jones and Becken served as the focus of needed improvement, Orth said.

“Last week, our ends didn’t play well,” he said. “Credit to them for working hard to clean some things up for us.”

Down 21-6 at halftime, Washburn attempted to start the third quarter fresh. The Millers’ drive stalled, however, and they attempted a field goal that missed the mark.

Sensing an opportunity, Carpenter called for a big play to crush whatever hopes of a comeback remained in the minds of Washburn players. That led to a double move by junior Johnny Laugerman and an 80-yard touchdown pass from Altavilla.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Exclusive video: Friday night highlights from Week 6 of MN high school football

High Schools

Totino-Grace stays unbeaten with 34-14 win over Minneapolis North

High Schools

Despite losing record, Eden Prairie still a danger to Minnetonka, predictors say

“He’s a talented boy and does a nice job,” Orth said. “He’s a competitor. That early interception he had — you’ve got to flush it and go. You learn. But flush it and go.”

Let it go he did, into Laugerman’s waiting hands.

“I was looking for Johnny the whole way,” Altavilla said. “And he went and made a play.”

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Meet the high school sports announcer running gameday productions for all of Elk River

card image

Despite not yet graduating from high school, Lucas Dahlberg has been running the show in Elk River since he was a freshman.

High Schools

A look ahead at a big week in prep football

card image
High Schools

Totino-Grace stays unbeaten with 34-14 win over Minneapolis North

card image