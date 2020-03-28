The St. Louis County Rescue Squad pulled two men out of Lake Superior Friday evening after their canoe capsized off the shore of Park Point in Duluth.

Witnesses reported seeing a capsized canoe with people in the water about 7 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. One man grabbed a personal flotation device and swam toward shore with help from a Rescue Squad member. The other man was rescued by someone in a passing fishing boat who saw him in distress and pulled him into the boat.

The men were treated by Mayo Ambulance and the Duluth Fire Department, then taken to Essentia Health Clinic in Duluth with noncritical injuries.

There were personal flotation devices on board, but the two were not wearing them. Alcohol consumption and lake conditions are believed to be factors, the statement said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Duluth Police Department joined the Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, ambulance and Fire Department in providing assistance.