It becomes clear as they discuss the merits of “Sara Smile” that there might be a burgeoning attraction. But alas, it is not to be, Percy thinks, because Joe already has a girlfriend (the high-profile couple are referred to as “Joey and Zoe who both like Bowie” around campus). When Joe, who writes his own songs, asks Percy to tell him what she thinks, becoming his chief critic, they fall into a different kind of relationship. Eventually she provides lyrics, too, sharpening his songs in ways he comes to need.