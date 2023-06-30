CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldovan authorities said Friday that two people have been fatally shot at the airport in the capital Chisinau by a foreign citizen who was denied entry into the country.
As the perpetrator was being escorted by officials at Chisinau International Airport, the individual ''took the gun of a border guard'' and fatally wounded the two people, authorities said.
The individual was then neutralized and handcuffed by the special forces who intervened.
All passengers have been evacuated from the airport.
